⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - (10 June 2023) - Full Text.

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(10 June 2023)

Part I

◽️The AFU continued unsuccessful attempts to conduct offensive operations in South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, as well as close to Artyomovsk.





◽️In Zaporozhye direction, as a result of the active actions of the Vostok Group of Forces, Army aviation and artillery, two enemy attacks with the strength of up to a battalion, reinforced with tanks forward Yablonevoye and Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region), have been repelled.





💥In addition, two columns of AFU armoured vehicles have been hit close to Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region).





◽️Close to Vremevskoi vystup, the enemy launched three unsuccessful attacks, each with up to a motorised infantry company, close to Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region), Storozhevoye and Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The courageous and decisive actions of the Vostok Group of Forces have repelled all enemy attacks.





💥In total, of the AFU losses in these directions were 300 servicemen, 9 tanks, including 4 Leopard tanks, 11 infantry fighting vehicles, including 5 U.S.-manufactured Bradley vehicles, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, 6 motor vehicles, and 1 French-manufactured Cezar self-propelled artillery system.





◽️Close to Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), five enemy attacks forward Kleshcheevka, Dubovo-Vasilyovka, Yagodnoye and Andreevka (Donetsk People's Republic) have been successfully repelled by the Yug Group of Forces. No incursion into Russian defence has been allowed.





💥The enemy losses were up to 230 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 5 motor vehicles and 2 D-30 howitzers.





◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units close to Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Novomlynsk, Sinkovkam and Orlyanka (Kharkov region).





💥In addition, 4 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been foiled close to Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Sinkovka and Timkovka (Kharkov region).





💥The enemy losses were up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 armoured personnel carrier, 2 pick-up trucks, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M777 artillery system.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, as well as artillery of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of AFU units near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Nevskoye, Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Serebryansky forestry.





💥1 Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been eliminated close to Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥The enemy losses were over 60 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, Krab, Gvozdika and Akatsiya self-propelled artillery systems, as well as one D-20 howitzer.





💥1 ammunition depot of the AFU 66th Mechanised Brigade has been destroyed near Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

Part II





◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 40 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 motor vehicles and 1 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.





💥1 ammunition depot of the AFU 121th Territorial Defence Brigade has been destroyed near Olgovka (Kherson region).





◽️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 122 areas.





💥The headquarters of the enemy 10th Mountain Assault Brigade and the AFU 60th Mechanised Brigade have been hit close to Kharkov and Rai-Alexandrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥Air defence facilities have shot down 1 AFU MiG-29 fighter close to Platonovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥In addition, 2 Storm Shadow cruise missiles and 10 HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system projectiles have been intercepted.





💥What is more, 8 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Novobakhmutovka, Kirillovka, Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), and Peschanoye (Kherson region).





📊In total, 441 airplanes, 238 helicopters, 4,563 unmanned aerial vehicles, 424 air defence missile systems, 9,841 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,122 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 5,071 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 10,856 special military motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.