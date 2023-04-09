Happy Easter...Are You Forgiven For Your Sins? Do You Know Where Your Eternity Lies?

Happy Resurrection Day! We celebrate the risen Jesus our savior on this day as He willfully paid our price for our sins so that all who believe in Him shall have eternal life in heaven. My question for you on this most holy day of the year, is do you know that you are secure knowing that you have accepted this precious gift that God has given us? Do you know where you are headed after you pass away from this life on earth? If not, please listen to my special message today and make the decision today to accept Christ into your heart and accept God's free gift to us. John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. Romans 5:8 But God demonstrates His own love toward us, in that while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us. 1 Timothy 1:15-16 It is a trustworthy statement, deserving full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, among whom I am foremost of all. Yet for this reason I found mercy, so that in me as the foremost, Jesus Christ might demonstrate His perfect patience as an example for those who would believe in Him for eternal life. Ephesians 1:7 In Him we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of His grace. If you enjoyed this video, please like it as this helps to get my videos out to more people. If you would like to learn more about marketing online and creating wealth and growing it over time, then please subscribe to my channel. Don't forget to click on the bell to receive notifications to know when I release my new videos. Please leave your comments below especially if you prayed this sinners prayer of redemption with me. God Bless you and your family! Dave Follow Dave Kettner here: http://www.davekettner.com Brighteon: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pahyrAEe8OM9 BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/davekettner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dskettner Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dskettner MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/davekettner Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Davekettner Telegram: https://t.me/wealthmakerdave Truth Social: https://truthsocial.com/@davekettner Tumblr: https://www.tumblr.com/blog/dskettner Twitter: https://twitter.com/davekettner YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/davekettner

