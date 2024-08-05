BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1005 COUNT THE COST
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1005 Count the cost

Scripture: 1st Chronicles 12:33 (verse 32 in other translations) TRIBE who understood the times.

SYNOPSIS: We are living at the beginning of great change that is happening worldwide. Can we stop it from happening? If Trump is elected can he stop it? The only one who has the power to stop it from happening now, is the same one who can put you in she’ol. That is YEHOVAH and only HIM. This lesson has 7 amazing sections in it. Get ready to right for as the song says “the times they are changing”. SECTION 1 know the times know what we ought to do. SECTION 2 Count the cost. SECTION 3 Fear the one. SECTION 4 Judged by what we did when we were alive. SECTION 5 Correct and fair weights of measure from the start to the finish line. SECTION 6 you are warned count your blessings. SECTION 7 look and decide for yourself, count the cost of being wrong.

Messianic Jewish audio and Prophecy videos available, If you are looking for a solid teaching ministry, then you have found a home. If you just looking for fluff and stuff this is not your place. THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wenesday 7:30PM, Shabbat "Saturday" Service 11AM ET. BGMC TV, THE CITY GATE BIBLE STUDY, Messianic thought, Messianic life, following the Messiah Yeshua and the Messianic Jewish Disciples. Christian Jews. Christian+Jew, Messianic radio wtrcradio.com

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

