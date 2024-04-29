Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s Historic Speech “The Great Replacement Reality” at CPAC Hungary

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Apr 27, 2024) Eva Vlaardingerbroek: The Great Replacement is no longer a theory - it’s reality. White Europeans are being replaced in their own countries at an ever accelerating rate and it will mean the end of our civilization if we don’t turn things around.
Eva Vlaardingerbroek on X: https://twitter.com/EvaVlaar/status/1784264775574188371