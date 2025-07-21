NWO: Dr. Jendges claimed “there’s no COVID-19 virus; it’s a dictatorship’!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Dani Paso & DarknessToLight111
Dr. Jendges claimed that there was NO COVID-19 virus! After he made this video in 2021, he was murdered for exposed the COVID-19 lies.
This is the made-up story and lie they came up about his death: After a phone call with Mayor Schulze: Chemnitz hospital boss apparently commits suicide! This death, which happened around a month ago, has been hastily packaged as a suicide by the mainstream media. What is clear from the short video below is that Dr. Jengdes had a very clear sense of what the big picture might be with the virus scam and vaccination campaign.
