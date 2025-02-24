BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
15 MINUTE CITY FALLACY
HopeGirl Blog
HopeGirl Blog
252 followers
Follow
0
6 months ago

It seems that every time there is a man made or natural disaster the first thing people say is "they are destroying it because they want to build a 15 minute city there". This is a fallacy. Instead there are other factors involved like the sudden pull out of all "green" projects and funding, rerouting it to AI projects like Stargate for surveillance and precision AI health care. There is more at play here, and all the people are left with is a destruction...NOT a futuristic Utopia city.


This is a clip from our recent presentation on AI Assimilation

View the entire presentation here:

https://rumble.com/v6i7uq4-ai-assimilation-to-the-mark-of-the-beast-hope-and-tivon.html?e9s=src_v1_upp

Blog post with slides and backup documentation:

https://www.ftwproject.com/uncategorized/ai-assimilation-with-hope-and-tivon-of-ftwproject-com/ref/468/


Check out our EMF Protection Products Here:

https://ftwproject.com/ref/468

