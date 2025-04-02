The Bible and Dreams: With Julie C.-UPTIME-MARCH 1 2025

We welcome Julie C. to UpTime. She has responded to a request from a previous broadcast when discussing the reason behind dreams. As a former sleep study technician, or polysomnographer, she provides her input on what dreams might come from God, from the Devil or from our own brain. She is a born-again believer in Jesus Christ and served in the medical field since 1994. She has worked in a nursing home, group homes for developmentally disabled adults, hospital sleep lab, hospital emergency rooms, and as an EMT for 17 years.





UpTime Community is a webcast that covers teachings and unique perspectives on end time events.

