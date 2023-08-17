Canada wildfires Crews battle to stop blaze as Yellowknife evacuates

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reuters
August 17, 2023
Canadian officials ordered the evacuation of the Northwest Territories' capital of Yellowknife and several smaller communities as a massive wildfire threatened the town of Hay River overnight. Read about the fire: https://reut.rs/3YKHJda
