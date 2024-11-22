BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

11/22/24 TRUMP PEACE: Rutte/NATO, Bondi AG, No Loeffler Ag Sec! Early Inauguration? #Article25
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1242 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 6 months ago

For Full links go to: https://rumble.com/v5s6rc2-112224.html?e9s=src_v1_upp 11/22/24 Today, NATO Sec Rutte met with Trump at Mar-A-Lago to discuss peace plan for Russia/Ukraine. Bondi nominated for AG with huge neocon backing. Hegseth allegations bogus. Loeffler for Sec Ag raises major red flags....and much More! Take Action to push for Article 25 removal of Biden and early inauguration of Trump to prevent WW3! WE ARE FREE!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Sen. Ron Johnson Tells HHS, CDC, FDA: Preserve all Covid Documents!

https://dailyclout.io/johnson-calls-on-hhs-fda-cdc-to-preserve-all-records-relating-to-safety-of-covid-19-vaccines/


Putin Press Conference on Dnipro deployment of hypsersonic missiles:

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/flash-putin-tv-address-entitled-to-strike-nations-giving-weapons-to-ukraine


NATO Sec Gen Rutte Meets Trump today:

https://yournews.com/2024/11/22/2891089/nato-chief-mark-rutte-meets-with-trump-in-florida-according/


Pam Bondi AG: Back story, Pence, Tim Holmseth:

https://www.ini-world-report.org/2021/01/04/and-the-doj-did-nothing/

https://www.mediaite.com/politics/gaetz-privately-vowed-to-not-target-msnbc-fauci-cheney-in-effort-to-convince-gop-senators-to-confirm-him-report/


Kelly Loeffler's STOCK Act violations in Senate same day as Pandemic briefing:

https://rollcall.com/2020/05/07/loeffler-leaves-subcommittee-in-attempt-to-quell-stock-scandal/


Megyn Kelly Deep Dive into bogus sexual assault claim vs Pete Hegseth:

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2024/11/22/megyn_kelly_hegseth_police_report_is_gross_but_this_allegation_is_not_enough_to_tank_nomination.html


McConnell, Council Member, given key Chair Senate Com. Positions to thwart Trump:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/gop-senators-hand-mitch-mcconnell-power-derail-trumps/


The Council: Pilgrims' Society DS Masters: McConnell et al:

https://intelligencer.today/the-council-who-is-running-the-united-states-of-america/18/07/2024/8132/


Jared Kushner involved in Cabinet picks:

https://banned.video/watch?id=673f423f07db1ff33cdea0fb


FCC Director Nominee Carr Vows to Demolish Censorship:

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2024/11/18/heres-what-trumps-new-fcc-nominee-thinks-about-censorship-n2647918


Open The Books! FCC Dir. Carr to end this!

https://www.openthebooks.com/substack-taxpayer-funded-censorship-how-government-is-using-your-tax-dollars-to-silence-your-voice/


Cancer Secrets: “Discovering the truth about Natural Cancer Treatment” 12 part series on Brighteon U, starts 11/23/24:

https://www.brightu.com/


Pfizer Knew they’d be Killing Babies, Russel Brand interviews Naomi Wolf: https://rumble.com/v5kwy7h-pfizer-knew-theyd-be-killing-babies-bombshell-docs-expose-vax-big-pharma-fd.html


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi! https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers,10% discount:


LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV


CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:


https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)


https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!

Keywords
ess60c60evoyouarefreetv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy