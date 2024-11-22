11/22/24 TRUMP PEACE: Rutte/NATO, Bondi AG, No Loeffler Ag Sec! Early Inauguration? #Article25

For Full links go to: https://rumble.com/v5s6rc2-112224.html?e9s=src_v1_upp 11/22/24 Today, NATO Sec Rutte met with Trump at Mar-A-Lago to discuss peace plan for Russia/Ukraine. Bondi nominated for AG with huge neocon backing. Hegseth allegations bogus. Loeffler for Sec Ag raises major red flags....and much More! Take Action to push for Article 25 removal of Biden and early inauguration of Trump to prevent WW3! WE ARE FREE!





Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.





PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!





TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777





Sen. Ron Johnson Tells HHS, CDC, FDA: Preserve all Covid Documents!

https://dailyclout.io/johnson-calls-on-hhs-fda-cdc-to-preserve-all-records-relating-to-safety-of-covid-19-vaccines/





Putin Press Conference on Dnipro deployment of hypsersonic missiles:

https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/flash-putin-tv-address-entitled-to-strike-nations-giving-weapons-to-ukraine





NATO Sec Gen Rutte Meets Trump today:

https://yournews.com/2024/11/22/2891089/nato-chief-mark-rutte-meets-with-trump-in-florida-according/





Pam Bondi AG: Back story, Pence, Tim Holmseth:

https://www.ini-world-report.org/2021/01/04/and-the-doj-did-nothing/

https://www.mediaite.com/politics/gaetz-privately-vowed-to-not-target-msnbc-fauci-cheney-in-effort-to-convince-gop-senators-to-confirm-him-report/





Kelly Loeffler's STOCK Act violations in Senate same day as Pandemic briefing:

https://rollcall.com/2020/05/07/loeffler-leaves-subcommittee-in-attempt-to-quell-stock-scandal/





Megyn Kelly Deep Dive into bogus sexual assault claim vs Pete Hegseth:

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2024/11/22/megyn_kelly_hegseth_police_report_is_gross_but_this_allegation_is_not_enough_to_tank_nomination.html





McConnell, Council Member, given key Chair Senate Com. Positions to thwart Trump:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/gop-senators-hand-mitch-mcconnell-power-derail-trumps/





The Council: Pilgrims' Society DS Masters: McConnell et al:

https://intelligencer.today/the-council-who-is-running-the-united-states-of-america/18/07/2024/8132/





Jared Kushner involved in Cabinet picks:

https://banned.video/watch?id=673f423f07db1ff33cdea0fb





FCC Director Nominee Carr Vows to Demolish Censorship:

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2024/11/18/heres-what-trumps-new-fcc-nominee-thinks-about-censorship-n2647918





Open The Books! FCC Dir. Carr to end this!

https://www.openthebooks.com/substack-taxpayer-funded-censorship-how-government-is-using-your-tax-dollars-to-silence-your-voice/





Cancer Secrets: “Discovering the truth about Natural Cancer Treatment” 12 part series on Brighteon U, starts 11/23/24:

https://www.brightu.com/





Pfizer Knew they’d be Killing Babies, Russel Brand interviews Naomi Wolf: https://rumble.com/v5kwy7h-pfizer-knew-theyd-be-killing-babies-bombshell-docs-expose-vax-big-pharma-fd.html





You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!





YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi! https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv





For ALL Viewers,10% discount:





LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV





CODE: YAFTV





To Support You Are Free TV:





https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)





https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv





Bitcoin:

1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!