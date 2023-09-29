Jonathan Cahn & Steve Quayle 9 29 23 - The Josiah Manifesto pt1

Jonathan Cahn Website

Jonathan Cahn caused a worldwide stir with the release of his explosive first book, The Harbinger, which became an instant New York Times best seller and brought him to national and international prominence. His next six books were all New York Times best sellers: The Mystery of the Shemitah, The Book of Mysteries, The Paradigm,The Oracle, The Harbinger II and The Return of The Gods. Long before writing these books, he was known for opening the deep mysteries of Scripture and bringing forth messages of prophetic import. He leads Hope of the World, an international outreach of the Word, teachings, and compassion projects for the needy around the world. He also leads the Jerusalem Center/Beth Israel, made up of people of all backgrounds, just outside New York City, in Wayne, New Jersey. Called the prophetic voice of this generation, Cahn is a much-sought-after speaker and has been highlighted in the New York Times as well as in many national and international media. He has spoken at the United Nations, on Capitol Hill, and to millions of people around the world.





