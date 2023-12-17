MUST WATCH PODCAST IN 2021 - Dr. Robert Malone and Dr. Navarro talking about m-RNA

Please Subscribe to my Rumble Channel

Robert Wallace Malone is an American virologist and immunologist. His work has focused on mRNA technology, pharmaceuticals, and drug repurposing research.





Robert Malone received his BSc in biochemistry from the University of California, Davis in 1984, his MSc in biology from the University of California, San Diego in 1988, and his MD from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in 1991. He attended Harvard Medical School for a year-long postdoctoral studies program.





In the late 1980s, while a graduate student researcher at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies in San Diego, California, Malone conducted studies on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology, discovering that it was possible to transfer mRNA protected by a liposome into cultured cells to signal the information needed for the production of proteins. In 1987, Malone performed a landmark experiment on transfection of RNA into human, rat, mouse, Xenopus, and Drosophila cells, published in 1989. A follow-up study also published in 1989 found that frog embryos absorbed such mRNA. A 1990 paper, in collaboration with Jon A. Wolff, Dennis A. Carson, and others, first suggested the possibility of synthesizing mRNA in a laboratory to trigger the production of a desired protein.These studies are recognized as among the earliest steps towards mRNA vaccine development.





Malone claims to be the inventor of mRNA vaccines, and while Stan Gromkowski, an early mRNA vaccine researcher and cellular immunologist, views Malone as "an underappreciated pioneer" who could be in contention to win a Nobel Prize for his work, credit for the distinction is more often given to later advancements by Katalin Karikó or Derrick Rossi,and was ultimately the result of the contributions of hundreds of researchers, including Malone.





