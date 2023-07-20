Quo Vadis





July 19, 2023





In this video we share The Warning According to Father Michel Rodrigue.





The following are some of Father Michel Rodrigue’s explanations concerning the Warning:





“…Then the Warning will come.





I saw this.





The stars, the sun, and the moon will not shine.





All will be black.





Suddenly in the heavens, a sign of Jesus will appear and light up the sky and the world.





He will be on the Cross, not in His suffering, but in His glory.





Behind Him in a pale light, we will appear the face of the Father, the True God. It will be something, I assure you.





From the wounds in Jesus’ hands, feet, and side, bright rays of love and mercy will fall onto the entire Earth, and everything will stop.





If you are in an airplane, it will stop.





If you are riding in a car, don’t worry—the car will stop.





If you ask me, “How can that be?”

I will say, “God is God.

He is the Father Almighty, Creator of heaven and Earth.





If He put Father Michel out in there the universe, like a piece of dust, do you think He cannot stop matter?





Do you believe that your small airplane will bother Him?





No.





This is what God told me; but He has also told such things to others, like at Garabandal, which Saint Padre Pio believed in.





Everything will be fixed in time, and the flame of the Holy Spirit will enlighten every conscience on Earth.





The shining rays from Jesus’ wounds will pierce every heart, like tongues of fire, and we will see ourselves as if in a mirror in front of us.





We will see our souls, how precious they are to the Father, and the evil within each person will be revealed to us. It will be one of the greatest signs given to the world since the Resurrection of Jesus Christ.”





Elsewhere Father Michel has stated:





“After the Warning, no one left on Earth will be able to say that God does not exist.





When the Warning comes, everyone will recognize Christ, and they will also recognize His Body, and the body of Christ is the Catholic Church.





“…After the illumination of conscience, humanity will be granted an unparalleled gift: a period of repentance lasting about six and a half weeks when the devil will not have the power to act.





This means all human beings will have their complete free will to make a decision for or against the Lord.





“…When the devil returns after six and a half weeks, he will disseminate a message to the world through the media, cell phones, T V’s, et cetera.





The message is this: A collective illusion happened on this date.





Our scientists have analyzed this and found it occurred at the same time that a solar flare from the sun was released into the universe.





It was so powerful that it affected the minds of the people on Earth, giving everyone a collective illusion.





“The devil fools us even now through the new priests of the world: television journalists who want you to think what they think, so they present only the news that is their opinion.





They twist the truth and you are hypnotized, manipulated into believing them.”





Father Michel Rodrigue is the founder and Abbott of a new fraternity approved by the Catholic Church: The Apostolic Fraternity of Saint Benedict Joseph Labre in the diocese of Amos in Quebec, Canada (Fraternité Apostolique Saint Benoît-Joseph Labre).





God the Father has allegedly given to Father Michel Rodrigue a startlingly detailed understanding of events to come and of how to prepare.





Learn more from Father Rodrigue's virtual retreat at Countdown to the Kingdom's site.





