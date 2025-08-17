Have the Prophesied Calamities Begun？ SDAs need to see this!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to pastor Nicholas at NicholasPOGM for this video. His website is https://www.remnantofgod.org; his YouTube channel is NicholasPOGM: https://www.youtube.com/user/NicholasPOGM/videos.
Final Signs HAVE BEEN PROPHESIED
https://remnantofgod.org/getready.htm
This will Scare most Christians
• This will scare lukewarm Christians
Who was Ellen White?
https://remnantofgod.org/EGW.htm
Was she a Prophet?
https://remnantofgod.org/EGWfacts.htm
Did they really edit her Books?
https://remnantofgod.org/SOPoriginals.htm
Where to get her Original (unedited) Books?
SOP Changed Playlist
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLK7kUli-mCh-IwOB4EwwumgiKYpW-ts6N
Roman SDA Church
https://sdaapostasy.org/flash/sda2rcc/sda2rcc-hardcopy.htm
She predicted the Lying Scientists
https://remnantofgod.org/EGWfacts.htm#lying-scientists
The prophesied SDR Movement https://sdrmovement.org/ (also see https://remnantofgod.org/SDR.htm)
PROOF the Calamities have INCREASED
https://remnantofgod.org/calamities.htm
MAJOR Prophetic Fulfillment - July 8th 2025
https://nicholaspogm.blog/2025/07/09/image-of-the-beast-is-alive-2/
Speak & Cause Video • MAJOR FULFILLMENT? - "SPEAK & CAUSE"
Info on lying Preacher regarding "Christmas Tsunami" of 12/26/04
https://remnantofgod.org/nl0502.htm
Sunday keepers DIED in that "Christmas Tsunami"
https://christianchronicle.org/tsunami-orphans-send-money-to-katrina-victims/
DO YOU THINK CALAMITIES INCREASED? - VOTE HERE
https://nicholaspogm.blog/2025/08/01/have-the-calamities-begun/
MAIN WEBSITE: Presents of God ministry
Prophecy in the News BLOG
SDA Apostasy CONFIRMED in PICS, VIDEOS, STUDIES, etc
The LOUD Cry
Image of the Beast in DETAIL
https://remnantofgod.org/image.htm
Climate Change will lead to the MARK
https://remnantofgod.org/climatechange.htm
SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.