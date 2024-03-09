ARMY of GIANTS or ARMY of 144000 OVERCOMERS

Is the mighty men of renown in the book of Genesis the same mighty men in the biblical book of Joel. Is Joel talking about an army of giants in the last days? Or is he talking about the army of 144,000 overcomers in the last days who will be caught over into the authority of the king of kings? I'll show you the truth in this video. There is a mighty army of true followers that will have the power to bring real change to this earth.

