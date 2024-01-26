Manure War 2024: French Farmers Revolt Against Agenda 2030

French President Emmanuel Macron is in India, but thousands of angry French farmers are inching their way to Paris. Reuters reported that farmers blocked one of the main highways linking Paris and Belgium on Friday. The blockade caused significant traffic jams as furious farmers joined with German farmers who are protesting Agenda 2030 plan to shut down farms, eliminate meat, force people to eat bugs, and eliminate gasoline and diesel engines. TruNews has plenty of fresh videos to show you today.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 01/26/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

