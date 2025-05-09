Dino Crisis (1999, Playstation)

Dino Crisis is an action-adventure game developed by Capcom and published by Capcom (in North America and Japan) and British company Virgin Interactive (in Europe). It was also released for Dreamcast and PC.



You play Regina who is part of a four-person team on a covert operation. The mission is to infiltrate a research facility on a remote island where a scientist called Dr. Kirk, who was presumed to be dead, has been conducting research. Things go horribly wrong rather quickly, as the team fins out that the island is overrun but actual living dinosaurs. To make matters worse, the one member of the team who had the radio to call in the chopper has gone missing.



Dino Crisis could casually be described as a mix between Capcom's Resident Evil and Jurassic Park. It uses a 3rd-person perspective and tank controls, combined with (mostly) fixed camera angles. Like Resident Evil - Code: Veronica, the environment is rendered in realtime 3D.

Similar to Resident Evil 3, where you could mix your own ammunition, you can mix healing items and combine certain substances like tranquilizers with dart ammunition for different effects.

