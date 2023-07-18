Fears of new lockdowns across Europe as new virus emerges | Redacted with Natali & Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are being warned of a new pandemic from CCHF, that is Crimean Congo Hemorrhagic Fever. Experts say cases are already in Europe and it has to do with climate change. Oh, handy because the WHO says that they can grab global powers to deal with climate change and also, guess what, a patent for an antibody treatment is pending in the U.S. Phew!