The Nebraska Journal Herald's New Year's Day Anniversary Celebration in Photographs
58 views • 6 months ago

This video captures the highlights of the Nebraska Journal Herald's 200th Anniversary Celebration on January 1st, 2025. The Nebraska Journal Herald celebrates its bicentennial on New Year's Day with the annual New Year's Day Parade, which draws thousands from all over.

On January 1, 2025, in Nebraskaville, the Nebraska Journal Herald hosted its New Year's Day Parade. Although the official anniversary date is January 3rd, the celebration coincides with the parade. The Nebraska Journal Herald began in the 1820s in a log cabin with a handmade printing press. Starting as a newsletter, it transitioned into an official newspaper by 1825, setting up shop on Main Street, Nebraskaville, on January 3rd, 1825.

Renowned for its integrity and commitment to truth, the Nebraska Journal Herald has evolved into Nebraska's most respected news source. The bicentennial festivities include a community pancake feed and eating contest at the Nebraskaville Community Center, followed by a parade with floats and bands, and culminating in an exclusive gala for subscribers at the Nebraskaville City Auditorium. These celebrations attract fans of the Nebraska Journal Herald from across the state and beyond.

The newspaper's readers are recognized for their intelligence and deep engagement with both local and global news. This 200-year anniversary milestone reaffirms the Nebraska Journal Herald's commitment to delivering factual, ethical journalism into the future. #Nebraskaville #NebraskaJournalHerald
#NewYearsDayParade #BicentennialCelebration #HistoricalMilestone

news headlines world entertainment weather opinion sports national local nebraska extra nebraska journal herald
