David Knight Talks to the Lawyers' Committee about the New Anthrax Petition 3/10/2021

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Censored by YT 3-2023
INTERVIEW Lawyers’ Committee For 9/11 Inquiry joins to discuss the only attack on Congress using a Weapon of Mass Destruction (WMD biological). After a botched FBI investigation criticized by National Research Council (NRC) and media across the political spectrum, why is Congress NOT reopening an investigation
1. The anthrax attacks — 1 week after 9/11
2. questioned by many establishment news organizations (NYT, WaPo, PBS, etc) and nothing but obfuscation from FBI Director Mueller
3. The government’s conspiracy theories used to push Iraq & Afghanistan war, the PATRIOT Act — and Model State Health Emergency Powers Act (basis for 2020 lockdown tyranny)
4. FBI switches to lone wolf theory
5. FBI lab work (PCR) to pin on Ivins & 7 year investigation (Clint Eastwood – Richard Jewel); his 2008 overdose death and their immediate briefing less than a month later that he was the only one involved; 2011 report
6. National Academy of Science (NAS) & its National Research Council (NRC) debunk FBI investigation
7. FBI obstruction & corruption 8. Nadler & Mueller — Battelle, Dugway, & CIA
Thanks to David Knight for having the Lawyers’ Committee on the show.
Visit David’s Website http://thedavidknightshow.com/