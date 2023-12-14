Rev 21. The two great falls of man away from the ways of God are over Isa. 55:8; Eph. 3:20.

All Bible prophecies point toward the last days or end times of great spiritual enlightenment, freedom, and salvation brought down from heaven Dan. 2:44; 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; James 5:7-11. This means that the Bible from God, the Royal Law of Agape Love, the Bible of one faith from God Christianity is now being restored by the removal or breaking of the seven lies/wiles/seals that Satan utilizes while pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4 to rule over the kingdoms of men by persuading us that the ways of men are as good as the ways of God, stealing our peace and sanity Rev. 5:1ff; 6:4. The second coming of the ways of God, is as high as the heavens above the ways of men Isa. 55:8ff, exceeding abundantly greater than we ever could have imagined Eph. 3:20ff. In 43 years, when fully restored, we will be in the kingdom of heaven with every spiritual blessing in Christ including the good shepherd, the Father of all comforts and mercies, the Great physician, etc. The meek will inherit the new heaven and the new earth. Christ will resume His reign over the Kingdom of Heaven. One faith, from God, Christianity will continue for about 720 years during the great wedding feast. The Bible from God is so powerful, that it had to be hidden away because of free moral agency, so that Christ could be murdered by men, and men could try and destroy the world so we can now fight the good fight of faith 1 Cor. 2:6-16. We needed to go through the school of hard knocks before the first and now the second coming of the ways of God James 5:7-11. Men needed to learn how desperately we need supernatural objective truth and agape Love from God to save us from ourselves. The Lord God almighty determines who and when those whom He has called will understand the difference between the wisdom from above and the wisdom from below 1 Cor. 2:6-16 or the mysteries of the kingdom of heaven Matt. 13:11.

I am Randall Maxwell the watchman for the second coming of the ways of the Lord. I have been granted some wisdom from above James 1:5, I can see men as trees Mark 8:24; Dan. 12:4 so that I can edit some of the wiles of Satan out of the bibles of men. My work exposes to the world how ignorant and foolish I am 1 Cor. 2:14. Like all men, it is my job to illustrate by my ignorance, how badly we need the King of Kings ruling over us with the Royal Law of agape love and that it is not in man to guide our steps Jer. 10:23. I am not ashamed to admit that I am poor in Spirit and that Christ has all authority. He is the only qualified mediator between God and man 1 Tim. 2:5

As the watchman is my job to grant you access to the first part of the second coming of the ways of God, The Sword of the Spirit, the Bible in part 1 Cor. 13:9-12 so that you can read, understand, and be blessed by reading the warnings from the Lord Himself Rev. 1:3!

I am looking for believers locally who believe that Christ has all authority, and who are like Saul at the first coming of the ways of God recognizing that we have been kicking against the pricks and that we need to start obeying the Lord and start learning how to love and protect each other with agape love, If you want to fight the good fight of faith Call me. Let's find a place where we can gather together and start prepping for the second coming of the great and terrible day of the Lord.

I will be glad to meet with those in sorrounding towns, to my area, to talk about prepping. Those further away we can talk on Skype about how you can start loving one another in your community.

We will not fight against flesh and blood but against every wind of the doctrine of men.





It is time for those whom the Lord has called to stop contradicting the Prince of Peace. We can now be involved in the second age of the great commission and take the gospel of peace to the world!

806-216-1161

[email protected]

https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio/

https://thewatchman.substack.com/

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan