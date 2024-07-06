We cannot call it law if it harms people when carried out, said Cicero (Roman lawyer, 106-43 BC)

“Understanding of the word LAW.” “I want to read you this little thing from Cicero [Roman statesman, lawyer, philosopher (106–43 BC)], his understanding of the world LAW.” “He [Cicero] says, those who make unjust and wicked statutes [laws] for the people, violating their promises and oaths, do not make law.” “Rather they enact something not worthy of that name, as laws.” “To be truly laws, they must be just and must be made according to the principles, establishing the limits of their authority.” “If then, in the majority of nations, many harmful and burdensome enactments are made, as far as removed from the law of justice, we have defined as the mutual engagements of robbers, are we bound to call them laws?” “Just as we would not call the potions of ignorant men who give poison instead of medicine, the prescriptions of a doctor, we cannot call an act of legislators law if it harms the people when carried out, no matter how such acts are received by the people.”

Joe Wolverton II, J.D., Constitutional law scholar, with Paul Dragu of "The New American Daily", episode titled “The Deep State’s Lying Language” | 17 May 2024.

The full 1-hour interview is posted here:

https://rumble.com/v4vtsu6-the-new-american-daily-the-deep-states-lying-language.html

Description from their interview which is titled "The Deep State’s Lying Language":

The Inflation Reduction Act was really a green energy-subsidizing scam, with zero measures designed to actually reduce the rise in prices.

“Gender affirming care” is actually non-affirming mutilation.

January 6 was not an insurrection, but likely an intel-coordinated operation and part of the larger conspiratorial coup against America.

These are just a few examples of the Deep State’s lying language.

In this episode, Paul Dragu, Steve Bonta, and Joe Wolverton II discuss such propaganda, the reason for it, and how to recognize and neutralize it.

