They're Protecting America's Dirty Secret

Human Trafficking: This Goes All The Way To The Top
* The U.S. gubment is the largest human/child trafficking organization in the world.
* Federal and state officers are raiding local police departments that uncover major trafficking operations.
* Are they trying to silence investigators who are on their trail?
Redacted News (10 September 2024)
