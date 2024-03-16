Everything You Need to Know About January 6th | A Tucker Carlson Compilation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Everything You Need to Know About January 6th | Tucker Carlson Network - a Compilation
Air date March 16, 2024 #TuckerCarlson #januarysixth #highlights
Watch all the featured videos and more here: https://bit.ly/3GQW27K
Timestamps:
00:00 Security camera footage
04:23 Tucker reacts to FBI director testifying
06:10 Request for National Guard denied
12:38 Trump aide sentenced
21:22 FBI agents hidden in the crowd
31:40 "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley
#TuckerCarlson #januarysixth #highlights #capitol #viralmoments #everythingyouneedtoknow #DonaldTrump #debate #news #politics #QAnonShaman #highlightreel #montage #compilation #TCN