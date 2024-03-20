Without Extensive Narrative Manipulation, None Of This Would Be Consented To (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Caitlin Johnstone at:-
https://youtu.be/VtH7GXHRt38?si=Ty-YPM9gFqhWWnWC 20 Mar 2024 JOHNSTONE radio"Without extensive narrative manipulation, it would never occur to anyone that bombing Gaza into rubble is a reasonable response to a single Hamas attack."
Reading by Tim Foley.
