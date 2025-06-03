DON'T HATE THE MESSENGER ♚ HATE THE MESSAGE [FEELINGS ARE FREQUENCIES 〰 EMOTIONS ARE ENERGY]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here I am.
I’m not here to argue.
Not here for clout.
Not here to debate truth with people who only want comfort.
I'm speaking for the ones who remember.
For the ones who feel something ain't right —
even if they can’t name it.
You wanna know the truth?
Don’t hate me for it.
Because my research... my understanding...
it’s not recycled. It’s not mainstream.
It’s raw. It’s been earned. It’s mine.
When I speak I don’t speak for attention.
I speak to remind.
I speak because somebody out there is ready to wake the f*** up.
Source: https://x.com/MatrixMischief/status/1928915517911220228
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9w1zfd [thanks to https://ifunny.co/tags/frequencies and https://imgflip.com/i/1zz06n 🖼]