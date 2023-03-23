NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 03/22/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This whole Transgender curffufle is nothing but a farce. Man doesn't have the technology or the power to make a male a female nor does man have the ability to make a female a male. You will never be a member of the opposite Sex because it isn't possible. There is 0% chance of that change actually happeninng and the world is wrong on this.