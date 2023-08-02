BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HOW GUN CONTROL DESTROYED AUSTRALIA AND WHY GUN CONTROL IS THE WORST IDEA EVER
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
68 views • 08/02/2023

The #Australians were told that guns kill.The Australians believed it.


The Australians were told that their society would flourish without guns.

The Australians believed it.


The Australians #GAVEUP THEIR GUNS.


In less than 30 days after the gun grab #RAPES and #HOME #INVASIONS went up 800%. Now that the Australian #government is a full #dictatorship, The Australians have NO WAY to #defend themselves against their fully #armed #police forces bent on destroying them.


NEVER GIVE UP YOUR GUNS or you will pay dearly at the feet of your government.


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show every Tuesday at 9PM EDT - LIVE On www.FreedomReport.ca


#australia #guns #guncontrol #gunlaws #gun #bullets #gunlicense #aussie #usa #melbourne #sydney #canberra #perth #fosters #yahooserious #downunder #boomerang #digerydoo #kangaroo #wallaby #billabong #waltzingmatilda #newsouthwales #tasmania #crime #rifle #rifles #shotgun


Keywords
crimegovernmentaustraliasydneymelbourneguncontroldownunder
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy