Part of Neutralized Terrorists in Belgorod border region, from yesterday
107 views • 05/23/2023

Part of neutralised terrorists in Belgorod region

One of dead of the DRG group in Belgorod region has been identified...Radzivon Pavel

Update:Rostislav Kariy,who was commander of the elite special forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine fought back in Bucha and Irpen at the beginning of last year, and was eliminated at Bakhmut.

So, at the moment, in the total amount during the raid, the terrorists lost:

— 2 American armored cars M1224 MaxxPro (both captured)

— 2 American armored cars HMMWV M1151A1 (both damaged and abandoned)

— 1 American cargo armored car HMMWV M1152A1 (destroyed)

— 1 Ukrainian armored car KRAZ COBRA (destroyed)

— 1 Polish armored car AMZ Dzik-2 (destroyed)

Several units of light vehicles were also lost.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
