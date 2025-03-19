37. Law comes from the court

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Summary
Court proceedings discussing jury instructions, evidence, and arguments in the case of State of Washington vs. Benshoof.
Highlights
1. Jury Instructions and Objections
- Judge Suzanne Parisien discussed the supplemental instructions received late and the need to include them in the original packet.
- Robert Barnes and Kelton Jenkins reviewed the verdict form and supplemental instructions, with Barnes expressing no objections.
- Judge Parisien emphasized the importance of not presenting alleged facts without supporting evidence and clarified the instructions related to constitutionally protected activities.
- The discussion included the definition of "course of conduct" and the exclusion of constitutionally protected activities from criminal conduct.
- The judge reiterated that the law comes from the court and must be reflected in the jury instructions, rejecting Barnes' argument about constitutionally protected activities as lawful authority.
2. Opening Statements and Arguments
- Kelton Jenkins presented the state's opening statement, detailing the repeated harassment and stalking by Mr. Benshoof towards Ms. Owen, including violations of no contact orders and causing severe fear.
- Jenkins highlighted the circumstantial evidence, including text messages, videos, and testimonies, to support the state's case.
- Robert Barnes argued that Mr. Benshoof's actions were driven by a legitimate purpose to protect his son and were not intended to harass or harm Ms. Owen.
- Barnes emphasized the lack of evidence for bodily injury or physical harm and the lawful authority behind Mr. Benshoof's actions.
3. Evidence and Testimonies
- Jenkins presented tangible evidence of abuse, including Ms. Owen's testimony about hiding in her bedroom and the aggressive behavior of individuals associated with Mr. Benshoof.
- The state's evidence included police body cam footage, text messages, Discord chats, and testimonies from Ms. Owen, Ms. Lerman, and Detective Ellis.
- Barnes countered by highlighting the lack of direct evidence of violence and the legitimate purposes behind Mr. Benshoof's communications, such as protecting his son and retrieving his car and house.
4. Legal Definitions and Standards
- The judge and attorneys discussed various legal definitions, including harassment, bodily injury, malice, and lawful authority.
- The jury instructions provided definitions and elements required to prove harassment and stalking beyond a reasonable doubt.
- Jenkins clarified the state's burden of proof and the importance of the beyond reasonable doubt standard, while Barnes emphasized the lack of evidence and the legitimate purposes behind Mr. Benshoof's actions.
5. Jury Deliberation Process
- Judge Parisien instructed the jurors on the deliberation process, including selecting a presiding juror, using question forms, and ensuring all 12 jurors are present during deliberations.
- The judge thanked the alternates and emphasized the importance of not discussing the case or conducting any research until deliberations are complete.
- The jurors were reminded of their oath to apply the facts to the law and disregard any sympathy, passion, or prejudice in their decision-making.