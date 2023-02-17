EXCLUSIVE JAB Tyrants Want Our Children! Big Pharma Pays $900 Per Baby To Inject With MRNA

Stew Peters Show





Feb 16, 2023





A hero mom has infiltrated a Big Pharma scheme that pays parents to experiment on their children in vaxx trials!

Shannon Joy is here to reveal her secret recording exposing the University of Rochester Medical Center’s vaccine lab experiments on babies!

Local news media reported Big Pharma’s push to get babies into experimental clinical trials for vaccine testing!

Shannon Joy called to enroll her child in a vaccine trial so she could infiltrate, secretly record, and expose Big Pharma’s scheme.

Parents are paid $900 per baby to let the medical industrial complex treat their children like lab rats.

Almost 7k children have been experimented on with the mRNA death jab.

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Get the best sleep you’ve ever had with this high quality, non drowsy sleep supplement: https://sleepbreakthrough.com/stewpeters STEWPETERS10 at checkout for 10% off your order.

Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Prepare your family for famine and shortages by purchasing food through: https://heavensharvest.com/

LOSE WEIGHT, and CLEAN OUT your GUT: https://www2.gutcleanseprotocol.com/cid/7013w000002HTxJAAW

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v29tvxa-exclusive-jab-tyrants-want-our-children-big-pharma-pays-900-per-baby-to-inj.html



