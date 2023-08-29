Ep 3150b - [BO] Coming Into Focus, Election Rigging Door Opened, War Like Posture Activated, Trap Set

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
X22 REPORT Ep 3150b - Political/GeoPolitical News August 28, 2023
[BO] Coming Into Focus, Election Rigging Door Opened, War Like Posture Activated, Trap Set
[BO] is now coming into focus. Biden is on his way out and the new candidate is going to take his place and all eyes will be on Obama. The election rigging door has been opened. Trump will have the country watching him as he proves election fraud. War like posture has been activated, the trap has been set and the patriots are bringing the [DS] exactly where they want them. Justice will be served
