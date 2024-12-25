One in Four Chance You'll be Lost for Eternity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How's Your life going, do You have everything You need? How about the day you die will You have everything then or will You come up just a little short?
Music by Send Rain
This video will help you get ready.
The key to good ground is hearing, understanding, and applying The Word to your life. When you do this the natural progression is fruit?
You choose to forgive others, you choose love over hate, you consider others needs over your own, you give to those in need. You Spread the Good News any possible way you can, you produce fruit.