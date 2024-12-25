One in Four Chance You'll be Lost for Eternity

How's Your life going, do You have everything You need? How about the day you die will You have everything then or will You come up just a little short?

Music by Send Rain

This video will help you get ready.

The key to good ground is hearing, understanding, and applying The Word to your life. When you do this the natural progression is fruit?

You choose to forgive others, you choose love over hate, you consider others needs over your own, you give to those in need. You Spread the Good News any possible way you can, you produce fruit.