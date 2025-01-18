RT News - January 18 2025 6AM GMT

January 18, 2025

A 20-year strategic partnership treaty is signed in Moscow by the two nation’s leaders. As dozens of key points are established in the face of Western sanctions, the multipolar world is rising. Iran’s President calls out the double standards of Israel, and its allies aiding in the Gaza carnage. In his speech alongside Vladimir Putin he slammed Israel’s trail of bloodshed, highlighting the free pass they get as Palestinians pay with their lives. Right as Joe Biden packs his bags and heads into the sunset the White House announces it’s restricting the export of hi-tech chips used for Artificial Intelligence kneecapping America’s industry and even some US allies.









