PANIC BUYING IS HERE! - Shoppers Forced To RATION As Rice & Wheat Market Collapse!
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
Follow
1319 views • 07/28/2023

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!


GET AN EXTENDED FREE TRIAL FOR ICKONIC WHEN YOU SIGN UP HERE:

https://www.ickonic.com/affiliate/josh10


HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/


GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1


Josh Sigurdson reports on the rice export ban in India leading to American stores to ration rice as shoppers rush stores, panic buying.

The rice and wheat markets are both currently collapsing and India which is the second largest rice exporter in the world behind communist China has banned the exporting of rice due to inflationary pressures. This has lead countless people to rush grocery stores throughout the United States in order to panic buy rice for themselves, their restaurants and simply, for future stock.

Governments worldwide are putting more and more pressures on farmers at the same time as weather catastrophes, crop diseases and overall harvest failures. It's almost like they're doing it on purpose...

Oh wait... They are. This perfectly fits into their narrative for food rations on unified ledgers attached to a CBDC which is why they're creating a problem, getting a reaction and coming in with a tyrannical "solution." It's the Hegelian Dialect. They want order out of chaos.


Get prepared now!


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE:

https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/


BUY YOUR PRIVATE CLEARPHONE HERE:

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/F9D3HK/


LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!

https://www.r1kln3trk.com/3PC4ZXC/D2N14D/


GET VITAMINS AND SUPPLEMENTS FROM DR. ZELENKO HERE:

https://zstacklife.com/?ref=WAM


GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com


STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/


OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/


OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/


Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1


FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia


FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia


See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media


JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/


JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia


JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314


FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media


FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson


JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!


Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia


Help keep independent media alive!


Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072


BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU


World Alternative Media

2023

freedomnewspoliticsfoodeconomywheatnwoconspiracyindiavoluntaryismricejosh sigurdsonpanic buyingsupply chaingreat resetrationswamenergy grid
