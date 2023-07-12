Dr. Lee Merritt Debunks Covid, Cancer, the Ukraine war, and More!









Dr. Lee Merritt has been in medicine since age 4 when she carried her father’s black bag along the back roads of Iowa. She graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in 1980 and was awarded lifetime membership in the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. She completed an Orthopedic Residency and served 10 years as a physician and surgeon in the United States Navy before returning to Rochester to complete a fellowship in Spinal Surgery. She is past president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons and held a Congressional appointment to the Navy Research Advisory Committee. During 40 years in medicine Dr. Merritt has been an advocate for private practice, patient centered medicine, and now is working to wrest her profession and patients from the clutches of the Medical Death Cult.Show more





Links for this episode:





https://drleemerritt.com/





The Term ‘mRNA Vaccine’ is a Red Herring https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/the-term-mrna-vaccine-is-incorrect





https://www.themedicalrebelshop.com/12-bad-foods.html#/





Vast Armies Of Satanic Beings Arranged In Battle Order Against Us | Derek Prince https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FmxDAf9OwXk





His Glory Presents: Take FiVe w/ Jessie Czebotar https://rumble.com/v19jndz-his-glory-presents-take-five-w-jessie-czebotar.html





Simpsons clip https://www.dropbox.com/s/vtw6ru3p74l0jvz/9%20-%20simpsons%20clip.mp4?dl=0





Dr. Ed Group and Mike Adams explore effective defenses against spike protein SHEDDING and mRNA assaults https://www.brighteon.com/4c758681-4fc6-4de4-914d-fe607d56c26f





