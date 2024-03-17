Mystery Babylon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #60; Babylon is never referenced as anything except evil in scripture. A study into Revelation chapter 17 gives greater insight into the coming, Tribulation especially the aspect of a one world religion. Satan is the creator of many religious systems, and it will be a one world, beast system that comes together for the 7 years of tribulation. The current Church Age dispensation is witnessing and feeling the birth pangs of this being built all around us!