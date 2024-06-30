Will Silver Continue to Outperform Gold? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

Silver is not merely catching up with gold; it has been outperforming its yellow counterpart since the beginning of the year and is projected to continue rising at a faster pace as investors renew their interest in "the other" precious metal.

Both gold and silver are being driven by their appeal as inflation hedges, given their currency-like characteristics. However, silver has an added advantage due to its expanding industrial applications, particularly in electronics and solar power.

