8/08/2024 -- Why I terminated my X (twitter) account -- HIGHLY UNACCEPTABLE

This is why I terminated my account.. look what they're saying about me on the back end of my account which is obviously leading to me being limited.





I had 103,000 followers and built my page over 14 years since 2010, I was verified, sent them my ID, they took my facial pictures, took my credit card, took my money for the year, and were paying me every 2-3 weeks 100-150 dollars!!!!!!





Label me things like : NSFW?????? Suspicious? ILLEGAL!!!!!???????? UNVERIFIED?????





And the kicker... running a 'HEALTH EXPERIMENT' on me?!!!!





Dude , no. See for yourself here





https://x.com/i/grok/share/MLDgqde40m...









This is all very unacceptable to do to me over the topics of weather modification with radio waves electromagnetic radiation, and earthquake forecasting.





I proved earthquake forecasting (published the method and now Japan is doing it directly): • Post





I found the Government site saying weather can indeed be modified by electromagnetic radiation.. see here #8 on the list: https://libguides.library.noaa.gov/we...





Here are step by step instructions to do your own earthquake forecasting: • Earthquake Forecasting Method





It is highly unacceptable to list me as these nefarious things, and to limit my reach based upon such nonsense, such lies, such evil.





Shame on whoever did this to me.

