IRS whistleblower Mr. Ziegler just confirmed $17MIL payoffs to Biden between 2014 to 2019
102 views • 07/19/2023

🚨 IRS whistleblower Mr. Ziegler just confirmed that between 2014 to 2019—in just five years—the Biden family received approximately $17 million from Romania, China, & other foreign countries.

$17 MILLION.  

What were the Bidens’ selling? Nothing but influence & access to the Biden network.


The total was $17 million from foreign countries.


From the hearing:


Rep. James Comer: How much money did Hunter Biden and his business associates receive from the Ukrainian company Burisma , paid to everyone involved?


Joseph Ziegler: 6.5 million.


Rep. James Comer: Burisma also paid Blue Star Strategies and a law firm hundreds of thousands of dollars, bringing the total Barisma payments to over $7 million. Is that correct?


Joseph Ziegler: That is correct. 7.3 million.


Rep. James Comer: 7.3 million. Between 2014 and 2019, this brings the total amount of foreign income streams received to approximately $17 million, correct?


Joseph Ziegler: That is correct.


The Biden Crime Family just got caught.

hunter bidencongressional investigationbiden crime familyirs whistleblower17 million
