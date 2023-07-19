IRS whistleblower Mr. Ziegler just confirmed $17MIL payoffs to Biden between 2014 to 2019

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 IRS whistleblower Mr. Ziegler just confirmed that between 2014 to 2019—in just five years—the Biden family received approximately $17 million from Romania, China, & other foreign countries.
$17 MILLION.
What were the Bidens’ selling? Nothing but influence & access to the Biden network.
The total was $17 million from foreign countries.
From the hearing:
Rep. James Comer: How much money did Hunter Biden and his business associates receive from the Ukrainian company Burisma , paid to everyone involved?
Joseph Ziegler: 6.5 million.
Rep. James Comer: Burisma also paid Blue Star Strategies and a law firm hundreds of thousands of dollars, bringing the total Barisma payments to over $7 million. Is that correct?
Joseph Ziegler: That is correct. 7.3 million.
Rep. James Comer: 7.3 million. Between 2014 and 2019, this brings the total amount of foreign income streams received to approximately $17 million, correct?
Joseph Ziegler: That is correct.
The Biden Crime Family just got caught.