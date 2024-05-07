Xi Visits Europe To Visit Only With Macron-NOW THE END BEGINS-MAY 6 2024

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, many things are happening this week, all of which have major impact on the world order. Israel is going ahead with its planned invasion of Rafah after Hamas has killed 4 IDF solders in an attack on Kerem Shalom on Sunday. Amazingly, after all the bombing by Israel, Hamas seems to be alive and well, and able to attack and do damage at will. Eight decades after the end of the Holocaust, Israel again faces a “ruthless and brutal” enemy who seeks its destruction, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared at the official state Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony at Yad Vashem on Sunday evening. The leader of Communist China, Xi Jinping, has sent a signal to the international community that he considers French Leader Emmanuel Macron to be the powerbroker in Europe by coming to the continent and visiting only Macron. That’s a huge step forward for our ‘man of sin’ candidate Emmanuel Jean Michel Frederic Macron. In America, the incessant chanting of ‘Genocide Joe!’ has led to reports that the Biden administration has stopped shipments of ammunition to Israel. Russia’s nuclear forces exercising isn’t exactly unheard of, but this is the first time such a thing has been announced in advance, making clear the apparent intent to intimidate. Today our cup is filled to overflowing with all the end times news you need to know about on this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast!

