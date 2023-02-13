© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2850p00476
2/12/2023 Miles Guo: At least thousands of (military) bases in Communist China for purpose of launching balloons; the largest CCP (military) bases overseas are located in Saudi Arabia, Bahamas, Cuba, Venezuela; one of our fellow fighters who risked the life of his entire family did approach CIA and FBI, but no one was serious about his intel
#CCPballoons #Japan #Taiwan #RussiaUkraineWar #CIA #FBI #Mongolia #RedSea
2/12/2023 文贵直播：中共国境内最起码有上千个气球发射基站，海外最大的基站在沙特、巴哈马、古巴、委内瑞拉；我们战友冒着全家生命危险曾向美国情报部门爆料，却无人理会
