Dr. Mike Yeadon's address to the Members of UK Parliament 4th December 2023. "I am going to tell that the design of the so called vaccines was to intentionally harm people" There was no pandemic. https://t.co/Xhnz0liy1E

Dr. Mike Yeadon's address to the Members of UK Parliament 4th December 2023.

https://swebbtube.se/w/9Fv2kQXTa1QjahhwdP814J

https://www.bitchute.com/video/MnzIkxk89z7c/

https://rumble.com/v3zyk9y-dr.-mike-yeadons-address-to-the-members-of-uk-parliament-4th-december-2023..html

https://www.brighteon.com/3ef1c744-21f0-4248-84c3-443ab7b160a9



