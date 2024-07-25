HAND COUNT PAPER BALLOT





Hand count Paper ballot

One day voting on election day

Hand count Vote valid

On a one day voting national holiday





Voter ID Voter ID

US citizens only

Voter ID Voter ID

Make our elections fair and free





No mail in voting No drop boxes

No internet connected machines

No centralized tabulation centers

No voting without your voter ID





Voter ID Voter ID

US citizens only

Voter ID Voter ID

That's the way it's got to be





No ballot hatvesting Tell the politicians

All owned by machine companies

No fake signatures No fake ballots

No fake registrations No fake IDs





Lyrics and music by

Joseph S Perna

Copyright 2024