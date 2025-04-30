BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE END IS AT HAND ⚧ THE BATHHOUSE BARRY SCAM REVEALED
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
136 views • 4 months ago

PIGFORD VS. GLICKMAN


African American Farmers Settlement

Agreement

(Pigford II)

This Settlement applies to African-American

farmers who (a) submitted a request to file a late claim

on or between October 13, 1999 and June 18, 2008,

under the 1999 settlement in the earlier class action

known as Pigford v. Glickman (“Pigford”), and (b) who

did not receive a merits determination of their

discrimination claim. For more information, call 1-866-

950-5547 or visit: www.blackfarmercase.com


https://clearinghouse.net/case/12515/


https://www.rafiusa.org/blog/tbt-when-black-farmers-prevailed-remembering-the-historic-pigford-case/


https://www.fsa.usda.gov/Internet/FSA_File/pigford.pdf


https://nationalaglawcenter.org/wp-content/uploads/assets/crs/RS20430.pdf


Source: https://old.bitchute.com/video/tvLHltdIKldu/

Keywords
farmingbathhouse barrymulti pronged offensivepigford vs glickmanafrican american farmers settlement agreement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy