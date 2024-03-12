HAARP Over Sweden. As Usual. March 12th, 2024

Already, 2024 looks set to be horribly similar to 2023. We may be given one hot blistering month right at the start of crop growing season, which will frizzle every seedling unprotected. Then the rest of the year, we will get *this*...typically, the sun will rise. And that's when we're reminded that yes, the sun *is* golden and beautiful. Then the planes go overhead, the chemtrails are left behind, they spread, react to HAARP frequencies (hence the corrugated appearance of unnatural skies) and the sun remains blocked out the rest of the day. Often it will be hidden completely and it will rain..hard rain dumps that wash away topsoil and seedlings alike or which contain the appropriate chemicals and technology needed to essentially weedkill our food crops. Like last year. But even if a modicum of sunlight remains,, that sun is not "our" sun. That pale, weak, white and sickly imitation is the direct result of sun blocking technology applied by the elites in the name of the Climate Change Scam and intended to starve, freeze or roast us all to death. No, that "rainbow" around the sun's corona is not natural. It's due to the chemicals within the blocking toxic sludge between the sun and us.



I am sick...in both senses of the word...of it all. My advice is to do one of two things...figure out how to sabotage their spraying capabilities, or grow under cover.

