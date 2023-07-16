The Grid in the Sky: Finally Seeing the Artifical Torus Field above Soul-Trap Planet Earth

SOURCES: saw a 3d topographical red grid over the city years ago. 4 seconds max in the sky and gone. anyone ever see this? #redgrid #aliens #elonmusk #spacex #unexplained #phoenix

https://www.tiktok.com/@sideofbeefhere/video/7160461967449279787

my first magic mushroom trip?: meeting the creator, grid in the sky, ego death + more | nagad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UopwT-KhSbw

SEEKING INFORMATION! WHO CAN SEND US MORE INFORMATION ON THIS.. THE SKY GRIDS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/prgthzdZBFrd/

Strange light anomoly

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6kJMSERlTE

Grid in the Sky ? Glitch in the Matrix (and other weird) Stories Part 139! ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mha64Tr2O5w

She saw the GRID in the sky | Glitch in the Matrix Stories

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AqXT5ysY2c

Mandela Effect The Grid Of The Matrix?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyQLrKBKL2o

Glowing grid lines in the night sky

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOtSW-tpgMY

*END TIMES DREAM 2020- Grid In The Sky- The Great Reset *

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zt6nYeDBSN8

The Grid in the sky.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/4cSnN7_vsSk

Grid In The Sky ? Glitch Stories

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LF3nHdky65g

Man gets VERY ecstatic when he spots a MASSIVE GRID inside of a huge thunderstorm cloud!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdmFXj4vkCI

Just RANDOMLY appeared out of NOWHERE!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSfuv1SckKw





FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDflhttps://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24



Truman Cash ebooks:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9

!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b

WATCH the remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE



