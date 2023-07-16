BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Grid in the Sky: Finally Seeing the Artifical Torus Field above Soul-Trap Planet Earth
Sergeant Schultz
Sergeant Schultz
180 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
248 views • 07/16/2023

SOURCES: saw a 3d topographical red grid over the city years ago. 4 seconds max in the sky and gone. anyone ever see this? #redgrid #aliens #elonmusk #spacex #unexplained #phoenix

https://www.tiktok.com/@sideofbeefhere/video/7160461967449279787

my first magic mushroom trip?: meeting the creator, grid in the sky, ego death + more | nagad

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UopwT-KhSbw

SEEKING INFORMATION! WHO CAN SEND US MORE INFORMATION ON THIS.. THE SKY GRIDS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/prgthzdZBFrd/

Strange light anomoly

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U6kJMSERlTE

Grid in the Sky ? Glitch in the Matrix (and other weird) Stories Part 139! ?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mha64Tr2O5w

She saw the GRID in the sky | Glitch in the Matrix Stories

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8AqXT5ysY2c

Mandela Effect The Grid Of The Matrix?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyQLrKBKL2o

Glowing grid lines in the night sky

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sOtSW-tpgMY

*END TIMES DREAM 2020- Grid In The Sky- The Great Reset *

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zt6nYeDBSN8

The Grid in the sky.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/4cSnN7_vsSk

Grid In The Sky ? Glitch Stories

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LF3nHdky65g

Man gets VERY ecstatic when he spots a MASSIVE GRID inside of a huge thunderstorm cloud!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YdmFXj4vkCI

Just RANDOMLY appeared out of NOWHERE!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSfuv1SckKw


FURTHER INFORMATION:

"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU

"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDflhttps://bit.ly/3D0RDfl

"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24

Truman Cash ebooks:

"The Matrix Revealed. Book 2. The Eye of Ra" https://bit.ly/3ncgV7l
"The Matrix Revealed. Book 1. The Programming Of A Planet" https://bit.ly/3oRaF5b

Watch: "The Templar Revelation" https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Lynn-Picknett---Mary-Magdalene:9
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://odysee.com/@SergeantSchultz:2/Samsara-and-Rebirth:b
WATCH the remote viewing project by Farsight Institute: " The Death Traps" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-IC76QuH4pE


Keywords
deathaliensufoascensionchristianitymatrixraptureafterlifendearchonsnew agenear death experiencesoul traplooshreincarnation trapfalse light
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy