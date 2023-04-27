Two Tu-160 Strategic Missile Carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces - performed a Planned Flight in the Airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents & Norwegian Seas - more than 14 hours.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Two Tu-160 strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas for more than 14 hours.
During the flight, long-range aircraft crews carried out night and day refueling in the air.
Fighter escort was provided by the crews of the MiG-31 aircraft of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Northern Fleet.