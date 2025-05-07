BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Underground Cities & AI Beast: Biblical Truths Revealed!
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
256 views • 4 months ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

• RFK Jr. & Chemtrails: RFK Jr.'s chemtrail pledge dismissed as gaslighting. Cites studies (10% fully believe, 20-30% partially), RFK Jr. suspects DARPA. Realize, there are real geoengineering projects and Monsanto has aluminum-based soil seed patents.

• Inhaled mRNA Vaccines: Canadian "Aerovax" could vaccinate populations without consent via atmospheric spraying, just evil

• Noahide Laws & Trump: Trump’s Pope-like portrayal and Alcatraz reopening consideration smell of Noahide law enforcement.

• Political Theater: Politics is scripted to divide; Biden and Trump push AI-driven "beast system."

• Economic Hardship: 30-54% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck; Gen Z struggles rise to 69% by 2025. Trump is doing the will of the Bankers to control you.

• Pulitzer Photo: Pulitzer-winning Trump bullet photo by Doug Mills (also 9/11 Bush photographer) is so suspect. Do you have eyes to see?

• AI & Israel / USA Inc: Meta’s AI staff linked to Israel’s IDF Ai Experts. Jerusalem seen as the Women of Revelation that sits on seven hills, is called the Great City that crucified Christ called Sodom and Egypt. With USA inc, Isreal is building the "beast system" that will enforce Noahide laws.

Underground Bases: A New York Post article cites Catherine Austin Fitts claiming the US built a $21 trillion underground city and 170 bunkers since 1998 for elites to survive a near-extinction event. The host questions if common people might be included for genetic diversity or servitude, linking it to biblical prophecies of elites hiding from God’s judgment. Scripture: Matthew 24:29 describes cosmic upheaval post-tribulation, with darkened skies and falling stars. Isaiah 2:19-21 and Revelation 6:16 depict people hiding in caves and rocks from God’s wrath, with Isaiah noting they’ll abandon idols and Revelation showing them begging rocks to fall on them during the earth’s shaking, suggesting futility of such bunkers.


chemtrailsgeoengineeringisraelnoahide lawselon muskbeast systemrfk jrunderground bunkersbio digital convergencestarbasemeta aiai govaerovaxstaged photo
