Hiring Illegals - Parental Rights - Tree Equity

Seattle PD Recruiting DACA-Eligible Illegal Immigrants as Officers





The Seattle Police Department is now welcoming illegal immigrants to join its depleted force as staffing levels dip to lows not seen since 1957.





"It's rather ironic, you've got people who are in this country illegally who are now going to potentially be enforcing the law," Seattle radio host Jason Rantz remarked on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.





Why is it so hard to hire and keep cops in Seattle?





If you listen to many elected officials in Seattle right now, the No. 1 issue at the Seattle Police Department is hiring.





And the numbers seem to bear that out. Since 2020, Seattle has lost 612 officers, and hired 257. The total net loss in that four-year period is 355 officers.





While departures have slowed down from their height in 2020, Mayor Bruce Harrell’s introduction of a “comprehensive” recruitment plan that includes big bonuses for new hires has so far failed to reverse the trend of a shrinking department.





2019 was the last year SPD added more officers than it lost due to retirements, taking a job at another department, or leaving the profession entirely.





California Schools Could Be Banned From Outing Kids to Their Parents





A new bill introduced in the California Legislature could prohibit schools from disclosing students' LGBTQ+ identities to their parents without the students' consent. The legislation aims to protect the privacy and safety of LGBTQ+ students, including transgender students, sparking a heated debate among lawmakers, educators and parents.





Ottawa seeks to address “tree equity” through race-based tree planting efforts





“In a groundbreaking move, the City of Ottawa is considering using race and other identity factors to determine which neighborhoods receive more trees in an effort to align with diversity, equity, and inclusion priorities. This bold step towards a more equitable urban forest canopy is part of a proposed “tree equity analysis” that is set to go before City Council on Jun. 26.





The report highlights that the distribution of urban tree canopy is often linked to socio-economic factors, with neighborhoods lacking in canopy cover being home to equity-deserving communities. To address this disparity, the proposed methodology, known as the “Tree Equity Score,” will assess tree canopy cover data alongside socio-economic and health measures to identify areas in need of increased tree planting.





The Tree Equity Score: A Game Changer for Environmental Justice





In a world where green spaces are a luxury for some and a scarcity for others, the Tree Equity Score emerges as a game changer in the pursuit of environmental justice.





As cities glitter with the lushness of nature, others languish in concrete jungles.





This innovative tool, with its equity-first approach, aims to bridge the gap by identifying areas in need of trees.





Through community action and widespread tree planting efforts, the Tree Equity Score has the potential to transform urban landscapes and create a more equitable future.





