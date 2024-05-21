Thou Shalt Not Suffer a Witch to Live!!!

For the past few months, I have felt as if the Holy Spirit has been warning me. That unclean and abominable individuals are attempting to attack me. You have no idea, the judgment that is coming for you!

I am warning you because we work with occultists, we are in relationships with them, have children with them, and may even be casual acquaintances with them. They cook our food and even care for us. Think about the access that these sorcerers have to those around them. Yet I digress.

As the LORD is showing me, to mislead is of the devil. This is why Satan is known as “The Great Deceiver”.

It is crazy to me how many seek the temporary pleasures of this world to be adored and worshiped by men. But when you look at what they have to do and give up for these worldly pleasures, is it really worth it? Read or listen to this at least three times. You risk your souls and eternal damnation. Because our minds are finite we don’t comprehend the ending. Everlasting life or everlasting torment.

But because many are wicked and have no love for others, they gladly do it. For those who are intimately involved with these, you defile yourselves. As you kiss them on the mouth, and lie with them, as many of us have done and many continue to do. Think about that for a moment.